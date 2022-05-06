Q&A: Victoria Alonso on superheroes, multiverses and movies

By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Marvel Studios’ Victoria Alonso has helped steer Marvel’s cinematic juggernaut for more than two decades, and this week audiences are getting to see a superhero she’s wanted to see onscreen since the beginning. Alonso started in 2006 co-producing “Iron Man” and, since then, her 25 MCU movies have grossed $23 billion. Adding to the list this week is “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” starring Benedict Cumberbatch — which continues to explore the notion of multiple realities and story connection. It also introduces a young Latina superhero, America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez. Alonso, who some consider the most powerful woman in Hollywood, says she hopes to be an inspiration to a new generation.