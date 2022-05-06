Shooting at Dutch home for the disabled kills 2, wounds 2

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police in the Netherlands say two people have been killed and two seriously wounded in a shooting near the city of Rotterdam. Friday’s shooting reportedly took place at a countryside care home mostly for people with disabilities. Dutch media said a woman and a teenage girl were killed, while a teenage boy and a young woman were wounded. The shooter is alleged to be a 38-year-old man known to police for minor disturbances but who had no criminal record. The motive for the shooting remains unclear. The care home is based on a farm and caters to young adults and people with disabilities or mental illness.