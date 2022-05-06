Sri Lanka protesters bring transport to near standstill

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI and ERANGA JAYAWARDENA

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Shops, offices and schools have closed and transport has come to a near standstill in Sri Lanka amid nationwide demonstrations against the government over its alleged inability to resolve the worst economic crisis in decades. Protesters also hung undergarments by a road leading to Parliament and chanted: “This is all we are left with!” Factories, banks and government offices also closed, and employees demonstrated in front of them. Black flags were displayed at closed shops, heeding a call from trade unions and other civil organizations, and many protesters wore black T-shirts.