Explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital; 4 deaths reported

HAVANA (AP) — A powerful explosion has badly damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital and officials report at least four people have died. The office of Cuba’s president says in a tweet that Friday’s blast at the five-star Hotel Saratoga in Old Havana apparently was due to a gas leak. It says search and rescue efforts were underway for people possible trapped. Photos published by government news media show severe damage to the 96-room hotel, with clouds of dust billowing into the sky. The website Cubadebate reported that a school next door had been evacuated.