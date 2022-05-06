Summer Movie Preview: Breakout stars to watch
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
There are more than a few A-list stars coming to the multiplex, and your televisions, this summer. But there’s also quite a few new names that will sure to have audiences buzzing, like Austin Butler, a television teen hearthrob who stars as Elvis Presley in Baz Lurhmann’s drama, Keke Palmer, a child actor who is showing new depths in Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” comedian Jo Koy who at 50 is making a splash in his first major film “Easter Sunday,” English actor Andrew Koji who holds his own with Brad Pitt in “Bullet Train,” or Cooper Raiff in “Cha Cha Real Smooth.”
