Summer Preview: Emma Thompson wants to start a conversation

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The summer movie season has not, traditionally speaking, been known for its nuanced attention to female sexuality. But smack in the middle of Hollywood’s high season of masculine thrill rides and fantasy is “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” a compassionate comedy in which Emma Thompson stars as a widow seeking romantic excitement with a suave sex worker. The film is an intimate two-hander coursing with many seldom discussed issues of sexuality, pleasure and shame. Thompson calls it “a little atom bomb.” It’s a startlingly open, probing performance by the 63-year-old Thompson. It debuts June 14 on Hulu.