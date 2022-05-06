Sweden reintroduces border checks, citing ‘a serious threat’

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden is reintroducing temporary border controls at airports, road crossings with other countries and other entry points to the Scandinavian nation. The Swedish government said it took the action on Friday because there “still is a serious threat to public order and internal security.” The government said the temporary controls would start immediately and last until Nov. 11. Travelers will have to show passports and visas during that period. Sweden’s justice minister noted that without such border checks, people can move relatively freely among 26 countries once they are inside Europe’s passport-free Schengen Area. The government didn’t mention a specific threat in its announcement but said “the overall terrorist threat level in Sweden remains elevated.”