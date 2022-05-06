Sweden says tourist travelling with group detained in Iran

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden says one of its citizens travelling as a tourist has been detained in Iran, in the latest incident to worsen relations between the two countries. In a brief comment by email, the Foreign Ministry said Friday that the man was in his 30s, and that the embassy in Tehran was “seeking information and is in contact with local authorities.” Iranian authorities did not immediately acknowledge the arrest. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to request for comment. Sweden’s Aftonbladet tabloid wrote late Thursday that the man was arrested as he was about to leave Iran, where he was travelling with other Swedes. No date was given.