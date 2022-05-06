Two Islamic extremist attacks kill 11 Burkina Faso soldiers

By SAM MEDNICK

Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s army says 11 security forces were killed and nine injured in two jihadi attacks in northern Burkina Faso. The army said the attacks on Thursday targeted a military camp about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Solle town in Loroum province and a special response unit for the gendarme in the Sanmatenga province. The military said it killed 20 attackers and seized or destroyed weapons, ammunition and communication devices. Violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group is soaring in the West African country. In addition, the government has also been trying to find eight miners trapped for three weeks in a zinc mine in the center of the country.