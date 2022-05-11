Finnish PM says joining NATO will strengthen security

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin says the possibility of her country joining NATO is for the security of its citizens and called for the international community to unite in stepping up sanctions against Russia. She was speaking on a visit to Japan on Wednesday as non-aligned Finland and Sweden are set to announce their positions on NATO membership this week. Marin says “if Finland makes this historical step it is for the security of our own citizens.” She says joining NATO will strengthen the whole international community that stands for common values. She also said that sanctions against Moscow need to cover energy, finance and transport sectors more broadly than now. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan will work closely with Finland.