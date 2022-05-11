Former Polish dissident, editor wins top Spanish award

MADRID (AP) — A former Polish dissident and human rights activist who is editor-in-chief of one of Eastern Europe’s most popular newspapers, has won one of Spain’s most prestigious awards. The jury that decides the Princess of Asturias Awards announced Wednesday that Adam Michnik won its annual prize for communication and humanities. The jury said that the 75-year-old Michnik was honored “for his commitment to quality journalism and for his influence in restoring and defending democracy in Poland.” The citation noted that Michnik was a prominent figure in Poland’s Solidarity pro-democracy movement and was imprisoned in the 1980s for his efforts to end his country’s repressive communist rule.