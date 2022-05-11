Pakistan court asks intel agency not to arrest TV journalist

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A court in Pakistan has ordered an intelligence agency not to arrest a prominent anchorperson who is accused of spreading fake news against the military. Sami Abrahim is currently in the United States on a personal visit and will return home this week. Abrahim’s colleagues said Wednesday a court in Islamabad asked the FIA not to arrest him until May 16 a day before. The latest development comes amid a growing campaign against the military by social media activists and the Tehreek-e-Insaf party of a former prime minister Imran Khan who was ousted from power last month through a no-confidence vote in the parliament.