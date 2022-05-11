Sherpa woman climbs Everest for 10th time, breaks own record

By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA

Associated Press

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A Nepali Sherpa broke her own record as the most successful female climber of Mount Everest by reaching the summit of the world’s highest peak Thursday. Lakpa Sherpa and several other climbers took advantage of favorable weather to reach the summit early in the morning. The expedition organizer said she was in good health and was safely descending from the peak. Sherpa never got a chance to get a formal education because she had to start earning a living by carrying climbing gear and supplies for trekkers. Thursday’s ascent was her 10th. She has said she wanted to inspire all women so they too can achieve their dreams.