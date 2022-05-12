4 ways to protect your small business from cyberattacks

By RANDA KRISS of NerdWallet

Compared with larger companies, many small businesses have fewer resources to dedicate to cybersecurity, leaving them vulnerable to the ever-evolving tactics of cybercriminals. To protect themselves from cyberthreats, business owners should evaluate their online systems to understand where their data lives and what information needs to be kept safe. Small businesses should also implement cybersecurity best practices, like requiring multifactor authentication and installing firewalls and antivirus software, as well as invest in cyber insurance. Receiving basic cybersecurity training can help business owners and employees learn to identify common threats and establish online safety guidelines.