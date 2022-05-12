Skip to Content
County, governor spar over protests at justices’ homes

By MATTHEW BARAKAT and SARAH RANKIN
Associated Press

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Fairfax County officials have rebuffed a request from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to establish a security perimeter around the neighborhoods of Supreme Court justices living in the county who have faced protests outside their homes. Youngkin, a Republican, made the request Wednesday in a letter to the county board of supervisors. He said such protests should not be allowed. Judges have seen home protests following the leak of a draft opinion that would overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion-rights decision. But Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeff McKay said Youngkin’s request is too drastic and would infringe on protesters’ First Amendment rights. 

