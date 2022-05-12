Dallas police search for man who shot 3 at hair salon

DALLAS (AP) — Police are searching for a man who opened fire inside a hair salon in Dallas’ Koreatown area, wounding three people. Authorities do not yet know why the man shot the three female victims Wednesday afternoon at Hair World Salon, which is in a shopping center with many businesses owned by Korean Americans. Dallas police say the man parked in the shopping center’s parking lot and then walked into the salon, opened fire and drove off in a maroon minivan. The three victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that police say weren’t life-threatening. Police say they’re looking into reports of a dispute earlier in the day involving a customer to see if it’s connected to the shooting.