Fate unsure: Cannabis legalization bill goes to Delaware gov

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s state Senate has given final approval to a bill legalizing possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults in that state for recreational use. The legislation cleared the Democrat-led Senate on a 13-7 party line vote Thursday. Sen. Bruce Ennis of Smyrna, a retired state trooper, was the only Democrat joining Republicans in opposing the bill. The bill passed the Democrat-controlled House on a 26-14 vote last week. The measure now goes to Democratic Gov. John Carney, who has previously spoken in opposition to legalizing recreational marijuana. Carney has refused to say, however, whether he would veto a legalization bill.