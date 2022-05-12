France’s foreign ministry: 2 French nationals held in Iran

PARIS (AP) — France’s Foreign Ministry says that two French nationals have been arrested in Iran and French authorities have “fully mobilized” to secure their swift release. Prominent trade union Workers’ Force identified the two Thursday as a teachers’ union official named Cecile Kohler and her partner. It said the couple were on a tourist trip to Iran as part of an Easter vacation break. France’s Foreign Ministry said its ambassador in Tehran has already attempted to obtain consular access to the couple and the charge d’affaires at Iran’s Paris embassy has been summoned for explanations. The French government condemned the “groundless arrest” and called for their immediate release.