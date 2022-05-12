German teen detained in suspected school attack plot

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a 16-year-old student has been detained in Germany for allegedly plotting an attack on a local secondary school in the western city of Essen after police seized weapons from his apartment. Essen police say officers searched the suspect’s apartment overnight and found spears, other sharp weapons and bomb-making materials. Police said Thursday the student is suspected of plotting an attack on the school he currently attends or another local school he previously attended. Police told the broadcaster ZDF that they had evidence of a crime in which “weapons played a role” but didn’t offer more specifics.