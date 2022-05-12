Japan, EU agree to raise efforts on Russia, in Indo-Pacific

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and the European Union have agreed to step up their sanctions against Russia as leaders from the two sides raised concerns about the war’s impact in the Indo-Pacific, where they seek to strengthen their partnership and increase engagement amid China’s growing assertiveness. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks in Tokyo on Thursday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel. The two EU leaders said they want to take a greater role and responsibility in the region, and they also agreed to bolster cooperation in digital transformation, renewable energy and climate.