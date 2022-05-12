Kosovo wants to join European human rights organization

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The government of Kosovo has decided to apply for membership in the Council of Europe, the continent’s top human rights organization. The council, which has 46 member nations, already has an office in Kosovo to assist with democratic reforms. The government said in a statement announcing Thursday’s decision that the small Balkans country already has ratified the relevant conventions for joining the organization. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. But Serbia has refused to recognize Kosovo as separate nation after 11 years of European Union-brokered negotiations. Media reports say Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has indicated his government would object to the Council of Europe recognizing Kosovo by admitting it as a member.