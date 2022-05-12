Myanmar to resume issuing tourist visas after 2-year hiatus

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar has announced it will resume issuing visas for visitors in an effort to help its moribund tourism industry, devastated by the coronavirus pandemic and violent political unrest. Starting on Sunday, tourist “e-Visas” will be provided online in a move also intended to harmonize tourism with neighboring countries. Visitors need a certificate of vaccination, negative results from a COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken shortly before their flight and a travel insurance policy. They must also take an ATK rapid test after arrival. Myanmar had already resumed issuing business visas and dropped a ban on international commercial flights. Last year’s military takeover, civil unrest and Western sanctions have deepened the country’s isolation. The U.S. advises against travel to Myanmar.