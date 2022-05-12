OAN dismissed from election workers’ suit after settlement

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has dismissed conservative cable news channel One America News Network from a defamation lawsuit filed by two Georgia election workers after the two sides reached a settlement. Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss in December sued OAN, its owners and its chief White House correspondent. The mother and daughter said the network spread debunked claims that they introduced suitcases of illegal ballots and committed other acts of fraud to try to alter the outcome of the presidential election in Georgia. The terms of the settlement agreement were not disclosed, but both sides described it as fair.