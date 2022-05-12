Rwanda genocide suspect Protais Mpiranya is confirmed dead

By IGNATIUS SSUUNA

Associated Press

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A prosecutor with a U.N.-backed tribunal says a Rwandan fugitive wanted for allegedly playing a major role in the country’s 1994 genocide has been confirmed dead. Protais Mpiranya, “the last of the major fugitives” indicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, died in 2006 in the southern African nation of Zimbabwe, the chief prosecutor with the U.N. International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, said in a statement Thursday. With the confirmed death of Mpiranya, there are now only five outstanding fugitives under the tribunal’s jurisdiction, the statement said. He had been charged with multiple counts of genocide, complicity in genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.