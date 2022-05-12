Senate leaders push for quick OK for fresh $40B for Ukraine

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leaders from both parties are trying to clear the way for Senate passage Thursday of an additional $40 billion for Ukraine and its allies. The package of military and economic aid underscores U.S. determination to reinforce its role in countering the Russian invasion. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is calling on Republicans and Democrats “to help us pass this urgent funding bill today.” The only apparent stumbling blocks seemed to be the demands of some Republicans for votes on proposals including having an inspector general scrutinize the new spending. If the measure passes the Senate unchanged, it would go to President Joe Biden for his signature.