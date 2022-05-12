Spain, Morocco to open land borders next week after 2 years

By ASHIFA KASSAM

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government says the land borders between Morocco and Spain’s North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla will reopen next week. They were closed for more than two years due to COVID-19 restrictions and tensions between the two countries. Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told reporters Thursday the reopening will start gradually from May 17. Crossings will be initially limited to residents of Europe’s passport-free Schengen area and their family members, and will be expanded to cross-border workers by the end of the month. The local economies on both sides of the fences that slice off the tiny Spanish enclaves from Morocco depend on the crossings of goods and workers.