Accountant avoids prison time in college admissions scandal

BOSTON (AP) — An accountant who worked for the consultant at the center of the college admissions bribery case has avoided prison for his role in the sweeping scheme. In Boston Friday, Steven Masera was sentenced to time already served by a U.S. District Court judge. Masera pleaded guilty in 2019 to a charge of racketeering conspiracy. The 72-year-old Folsom, California, resident was an accountant for Rick Singer, the mastermind of the bribery scheme that involved rigged test scores and bogus athletic credentials. Prosecutors say Masera created fake donation receipt letters and bogus invoices that allowed wealthy parents who paid bribes to write their payments off as donations or business expenses.