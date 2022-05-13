Ex-convict admits fraud, bogus tax returns for pro athletes

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — An ex-convict from California has pleaded guilty to fraud schemes totaling more than $25 million. Forty-five-year-old Quin Ngoc Rudin of Chino, California, pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria to wire fraud. He admitted filing bogus returns for nine professional athletes that resulted in millions of dollars in unjustified tax returns. Several athletes had connections to northern Virginia. And he filed more than $100 million in fraudulent loan applications under the government’s Paycheck Protection Program during the coronavirus pandemic.