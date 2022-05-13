Fire in commercial building in India kills at least 27

NEW DELHI (AP) — A massive fire in a four-story commercial building in the Indian capital has killed at least 27 people and left several injured. The fire control room says dozens of people have been rescued from the commercial building in western New Delhi. The cause of Friday’s fire and other details were not immediately available. Twenty-seven fire engines doused the flames after battling for more than five hours. The fire control room said the search operation continued to look for anyone trapped in the rubble. Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.