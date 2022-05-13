Hired ‘hackers’ try, and fail, to invade Brazil vote system

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES and DIANE JEANTET

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — More than 20 would-be hackers gathered in the Brazilian electoral authority’s headquarters in the capital this week. Their mission: infiltrate the nation’s voting system ahead of a hotly anticipated race in October. Their 3-day battery of attempted assaults ended Friday and was part of planned testing that happens every election year, usually proceeding without incident or, for that matter, drawing any attention. But with President Jair Bolsonaro continuously sowing doubt about the system’s reliability, the test took on an outsized significance as the electoral authority, known as the TSE, seeks to shore up confidence in the upcoming vote.