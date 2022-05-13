House subpoenas its own, grave new norm after Jan. 6 attack

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee’s stunning decision to subpoena GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and four sitting members of Congress over the insurrection at the Capitol is as unprecedented as the deadly riot itself. It opens a new era of acrimony and distrust among lawmakers. McCarthy and the four Republican lawmakers were served subpoenas Friday. It’s unclear if they will comply. The outcome is certain to reverberate beyond the immediate investigation of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory. Republicans vow to use the same tools to go after Democrats, if they win House control in the midterm election.