Long Island police release 911 call in human remains mystery

OAK BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — Shannan Gilbert told a 911 operator “There’s somebody after me” in a recording released by the Suffolk County police. Gilbert sounds confused in the 911 call she made on May 1, 2010 from the home of Joseph Brewer in Oak Beach, a residential community near Gilgo Beach. Gilbert was a sex worker and Brewer was a client. In th call, she repeats several times that someone is after her but cannot say where she is calling from. Later she can be heard screaming. Suffolk County Police Commissiner Rodney Harrison said Friday that police still believe Gilbert’s death was accidental, but they released the recordings to be transparent.