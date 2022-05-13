Menaced by flames, nuclear lab peers into future of wildfire

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

LOS ALAMOS N.M. (AP) — Public schools were closed and evacuation bags packed this week as a stubborn wildfire crept toward the city of Los Alamos and its companion U.S. national security lab – where assessing apocalyptic threats is a specialty and wildland fire is a beguiling equation. A team of scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory are tapping supercomputers and human ingenuity to peer into the future of wildfires in the American West, where climate change and an enduring drought are changing the frequency and intensity of forest and grassland fire. In 2000, a wildfire raced across the nuclear weapons laboratory and residential neighborhoods, altering the local landscape and mindset.