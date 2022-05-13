Shootings at Asian-run businesses in Dallas may be linked

By JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas’ police chief says a shooting that injured three women in a hair salon in the city’s Koreatown might have been a hate crime. He also announced Friday that the shooting could be connected to two other shootings at Asian-run businesses. Chief Eddie Garcia had previously said police didn’t have any indication the shooting Wednesday at Hair World Salon was motivated by hate, but he said changed as of Friday afternoon. Authorities are searching for a man dressed all in black who opened fire at the salon on Wednesday afternoon and then drove off in a maroon minivan. Garcia says investigators found that a similar vehicle was reported to be involved in two other recent shootings.