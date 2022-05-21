German weather service says storm generated 3 tornadoes

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s weather service says a storm that swept across parts of Germany generated three tornadoes. More than 40 people were injured in one western city. Meteorologists had warned of heavy rainfall, hail and strong gusts of wind in western and central Germany on Friday, and people in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia were advised to stay home. The German Weather Service on Saturday confirmed that there were three tornadoes in North Rhine-Westphalia — in Paderborn, in nearby Lippstadt, and on the edge of the town of Hoexter. Police in Paderborn said that 43 people were injured there, 30 of whom were taken to hospitals.