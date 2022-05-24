Japan’s weaker yen a blessing to some, burden for others

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese yen has weakened, trading recently at 20-year lows of 130 yen to the U.S. dollar, just when prices of oil and other goods are surging. Partly due to the war in Ukraine, the ripple effects of global inflation are being felt everywhere. The price of the popular Umaibo, or “yummy stick,” snack has increased for the first time in 42 years, from about 8 cents to 9 cents each. Popular 100-yen store chains have yet to become 150-yen stores. But non-Japanese sending money back home see the value of their incomes declining, while others are finding bargain properties.