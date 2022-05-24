Maryland man pleads guilty to threats to NSA and NSA workers

BALTIMORE (AP) — Prosecutors say a Maryland man has pleaded guilty to making threats against the National Security Agency and its employees. U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron announced Tuesday that Ryan Matthew Conlon of Halethorpe pleaded guilty to making interstate threatening communications against the NSA and its employees. U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher then sentenced Conlon to six months of home detention as part of three years’ probation. The NSA headquarters office is based at Fort Meade in Maryland.