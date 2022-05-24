Sri Lanka’s prime minister tackles thorny finances, economy

BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as finance minister as this Indian ocean island nation confronts its worst economic crisis in memory. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa swore in Wickremesinghe as minister of Finance, Economic Stability and National Policies, in an apparent bid to regain Sri Lanka’s credibility as the government negotiates a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund. Sri Lankans have endured shortages of food and fuel, power outages and other privations for months. The country lacks the financial wherewithal to purchase imported necessities and pay its debts. Sri Lanka’s economic crisis has brought on a political crisis with protesters demanding Rajapaksa’s resignation.