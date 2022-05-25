Albania police deport dozens of soccer fans after clashes

By LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police say dozens of soccer fans have been deported back to Italy following violent clashes in Tirana ahead of Wednesday’s Europa Conference League final. Italian club Roma will face Dutch team Feyenoord in the match at the 20,000-capacity National Arena. Two separate groups of Dutch and Italian fans clashed with police on Tuesday in the city and 19 officers were injured along with five Albanian civilians. One police officer was injured from a knife attack. Three Italian fans and two Dutch supporters were also injured. Deputy head of police Albert Dervishi says 48 Italian fans and 12 Dutch supporters have been detained.