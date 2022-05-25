Anaheim council voids sale of Angel Stadium amid scandal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim City Council has voted to cancel the sale of Angel Stadium to Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno amid a political scandal that led the mayor to resign this week. The unanimous vote Tuesday directs the city attorney to void a 2020 agreement to sell the city-owned ballpark and 151 acres as part of plan to develop the land around it. A city statement says the vote follows a May 16 notice of a federal investigation into former Mayor Harry Sidhu. The former mayor has not been charged with any crime. His attorney said in a statement Monday that the stadium negotiations were lawful and Sidhu acted in the best interests of the city.