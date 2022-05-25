EPA proposes restrictions in fight over Alaska mine

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing restrictions that would hinder plans for a copper and gold mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region. It is the latest in a long-running dispute over efforts by developers to advance a mine in a region known for its salmon runs. The EPA says the proposal would bar the discharges of dredged or fill material into the waters of the U.S. within the mine site footprint proposed by the developer. The Pebble Limited Partnership is seeking to develop the mine. It is appealing a 2020 decision from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers denying approval of a key permit for the project.