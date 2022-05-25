Skip to Content
AP National News
Police suspect arson in fire at Wyoming abortion clinic site

By MEAD GRUVER
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Police believe an overnight fire in Wyoming that damaged a building being renovated to house a new abortion clinic was deliberately set. No injuries have been reported in the fire, according to police in Casper, the second-biggest city in a conservative state where opposition to abortion is widespread. Police say the first person to call authorities saw someone running away from the building with a gas can and black bag. They say investigators were reviewing footage from the area to provide a description of the suspect. The clinic had been scheduled to open in June and become only the second place in the state to offer abortions.

