France: Climate protesters block TotalEnergies meeting

PARIS (AP) — Several hundred climate protesters have disrupted a TotalEnergies shareholders meeting in Paris. They blocked the entrance to the gathering Wednesday to denounce the oil and gas giant’s stake in Russia despite Moscow’s war in Ukraine. TotalEnergies tweeted that due to activists impeding access to the meeting, “it unfortunately won’t be possible for our shareholders to join us.” Protesters representing Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth and other environmental organizations denounced TotalEnergies for its huge presence in Russia as well as an oil pipeline project in Uganda and Tanzania that the protesters denounced as a “climate bomb.” TotalEnergies said in March that it would “gradually suspend its activities in Russia” and strictly comply with European Union sanctions.