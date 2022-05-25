Jurors in trial linked to Russia probe shown billing records

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign repeatedly billed to the campaign “general political advice” and legal work related to a since-debunked secret back channel between Donald Trump and Russia. That’s according to evidence shown jurors Wednesday in the attorney’s trial. Prosecutors presented the records as part of an effort to convince jurors that Michael Sussmann was acting on behalf of Clinton’s campaign when he approached the FBI with computer data that he said showed a link between the Trump Organization, which is the former president’s company, and Russia-based Alfa Bank. The FBI investigated but determined no such link existed. Sussmann is accused of lying to the FBI’s general counsel during a meeting when he presented the data.