Oz, McCormick race heads toward recount in Pa Senate primary

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top election official is expected to certify that the margin between the top two candidates in last week’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate was tight enough to trigger a recount. The state’s acting secretary of state, Leigh Chapman, had a news conference planned for Wednesday afternoon. Celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, led former hedge fund CEO David McCormick by 912 votes out of more than 1.3 million ballots cast as of Wednesday. The race is close enough to trigger Pennsylvania’s automatic recount law. A recount could take until June 8.