Russian rockets hit eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk

By ELENA BECATOROS

Associated Press

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian rocket strikes came early in the morning in the eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk. The attack shook buildings and jolted people out of bed and sent chunks of concrete and jagged pieces of metal flying through the air. At least four people were wounded. One of the two rockets left a crater about three meters deep. Remnants of the projectile were still smoldering as nearby residents picked through the debris of their homes. They tried to salvage whatever they could. The strikes in Pokrovsk were among several over the past two days that have hit towns and villages as Russia pressed forward in its offensive in the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland.