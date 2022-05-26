Texas shooting is new test for Biden’s long battle over guns

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has been intimately involved in some of the gun control movement’s greatest successes — and failures. Now, this week’s massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has set the stage for a new effort to restrict firearms. Supporters say Biden feels a sense of missed opportunities from the past — and understands that this may be his last chance to have an impact on gun violence in America. Biden’s response to the Texas shooting has been searing. He said Wednesday: “Where’s the backbone, where’s the courage to stand up to a very powerful lobby?“