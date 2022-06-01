Cuellar, Cisneros runoff in Texas is too close to call

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas primary runoff between Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar and his progressive challenger, Jessica Cisneros, was too close to call Wednesday, more than a week after the election. After a final update in Bexar County, Cuellar leads Cisneros by 136 votes, or 0.3 percentage points, out of 45,282 ballots counted as of 1 p.m. Central time. The race doesn’t qualify for an automatic recount, but Cisneros can request and pay for one. If Cisneros requests a recount, The Associated Press will not declare a winner until it is completed. Counties have until Friday to certify their results from the May 24 runoff. The state has until June 11 to complete its canvass.