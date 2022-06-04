Cambodians vote in local election amid intimidation, threats

By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodians are voting Sunday in local elections that are their first chance to go to the polls since the ruling party of long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen swept a 2018 general election that was widely criticized as unfair. Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party is certain to sail to easy victory again following what the U.N. Human Rights Office said was a pattern of threats, intimidation and obstruction targeting opposition candidates. It said that candidates have faced numerous restrictions and reprisals that have hindered their activities. and several have been imprisoned. The authoritarian ruler in a nominally democratic state, Hun Sen has held power for 37 years. He intends to stay in office until 2028 and has endorsed one of his sons to succeed him.