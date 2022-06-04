Mediterranean nations criticize EU solidarity on migrants

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Five European Union countries on the Mediterranean Sea say voluntary solidarity from fellow EU nations on caring for migrants isn’t enough. The interior ministers from Italy, Cyprus, Greece, Malta and Spain on Saturday wrapped up two days of talks in Venice. They are worried that the blockade of Ukraine grain exports due to Russia’s invasion could see refugees from hunger in Africa fleeing to southern Europe. Cypriot Interior Minister Nicos Nouris told reporters that a robust, common EU policy is needed on migration. Past EU policies in which member countries could offer to to help only some migrants have proven grossly inadequate.